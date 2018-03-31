MVPSF Visayas fires off April 9 in Cebu

The 3rd MVPSF Visayas Regional Match Play Championship will tee off on April 9 to 13 at the Cebu Country Club.

The golf tournament, organized by the National Golf Association of the Philippines, will start with a two-day stroke play qualifying tournament on April 9 and 10.

Only the top 32 male and 16 female golfers will advance to the match play competition. In the event of ties, the first and last qualifying slots for all categories will be resolved by sudden death playoff.

Men’s player with a certified handicap index of 9.7 below and lady amateur players with 10-handicap below will be accepted to play.

Entry fee for local participants is P3,000 and P4,000 and P1,5000, respectively, for foreign players and club members.

The entry fee is inclusive of green fee, one practice round and lunch during the awarding ceremony.

Deadline for entries is April 6.

For registration, call the NGAP office at 7065926 or email at ngap2009handicap@yahoo.com. Players may also register at Cebu Country Club at (032) 2310345 local 146.