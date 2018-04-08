MVPSF Visayas Reg’l match play under way

The third MVPSF Visayas Regional Match Play Championship gets going today with the region’s leading and rising players plus a slew of aces from Luzon clashing for top honors in the men’s and ladies divisions at the Cebu Country Club.

The field slugs it out in a 36-hole stroke play tournament in the first two days with the top 32 in the men’s category and top 16 in the women’s section advancing to the tournament proper where play shifts to match beginning Wednesday.

After the first round of the knockout phase, the survivors brace for the grueling stage with two matches set on Thursday, the morning quarters and the semis in the afternoon.

The finals on Friday will also be played over 36 holes in both sides.

Local ace LJ Go, who topped the recent pro qualifying school, heads the men’s division that also drew the likes of Luzon players Carl Corpus and Paolo Wong along with Mark Dy, Jovi Neri, Peter Po and Weiju Gao.

Siblings Irina and Junia Gabasa, meanwhile, the banner the ladies side with the latter seeking a repeat of her 6&5 feat over Kristine Torralba in the final of last year’s second edition of the event sponsored by MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Others vying in the week-long event, organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines, are Weifang Gao, Jhanna Abella, Ashley Llena, Grace Quintanilla, Wilma Fantonial, Nicole Fleetwood, Riko Nagai and Angela Mangana.

The events serves as a prelude to the Philippine Amateur Open Match Play Golf Championship on April 23-27 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.