MWSS open to more Quezon dam project bids

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) is open to more proposals on implementing the Kanan Dam project in Quezon province that can challenge the one submitted by Rep. Danilo Suarez and his partners, which the agency is now reviewing.

According to MWSS Administrator Reynaldo Velasco, Suarez’s proposal to build the 400-megawatt (MW) hydropower project will have water as a by-product.

“It’s OK, as long as he will sell the water…at affordable rates,” Velasco said.

The proposal, however, poses a “big problem,” because it affects 4,500 families that may face relocation, he added.

The state-run water agency might choose Kanan Dam, instead of Laiban Dam, since the former can hold 3 million liters a day (MLD), while the latter can only contain 1.8 MLD, the administrator said.

“We will put up a technical working group (TWG) to work with their people. We will see if this is better than Laiban. It will [depend]on what the contractor on the other side will propose, because this is a PPP (public-private partnership),” he added.

Factors to be considered include the water requirement of the residents of Metro Manila and the provinces of Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan, as well as a water security program.

Kaliwa dam

This comes as MWSS is ready to bid out the P18.72-billion Kaliwa dam project, also in Quezon, by March.

MWSS wants to do this, “hopefully in a month’s time,” and finish the project before President Rodrigo Duterte’s term ends in 2022, Velasco said.

“Perhaps next week, we will begin the procurement of documents. We are waiting for the TWG’s recommendation,” he added.

The bidding can begin after the MWSS board approves it, Velasco said.

Found in Quezon’s Infanta town, this project involves building a redundant dam to provide Metro Manila a new water source to meet increasing demand.

A total of P10.2 billion in Official Development Assistance (ODA) with China, which the government and National Economic and Development Authority already approved, will be used for the project, Velasco said.

“Normally if an ODA with China, there’s no pre-qualification, since the embassy is the one doing the process,” he added.

Three Chinese firms—China Engineering Co. Ltd.; Power China Ltd.; and the consortium of Guandung Foreign Construction Co. Ltd. and Guandong Yuantian Engineering Co. Ltd.—submitted proposals, and the agency is already evaluating them, Velasco said.

The entity they want to implement the project should have experience in building both dams and tunnels, he added.