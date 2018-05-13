MWSS VOWS ADEQUATE WATER SUPPLY

THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) alleviated woes of an imminent water supply shortage despite the onset of the dry season and La Mesa dam hitting its critical low level. “The main source of water for Metro Manila are the Angat and Ipo dams. Despite the extreme hot weather, Angat Dam’s water level remains high at 194.3 meters which is 14 meters higher than its required level of 180 meters. So there is adequate water supply to meet domestic and industrial demand in Metro Manila,” MWSS Administrator Reynaldo Velasco said. The water level at La Mesa dam hit 72.68 meters on Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pag-asa). Pag-asa hydrologist Gine Nievares earlier confirmed this has been the dam’s lowest water level and the most abrupt drop in five years. Velasco made the assurance following his meeting with Maynilad President Ramoncito Fernandez and Manila Water Chief Operating Officer Geodino Carpio to resolve technical issues over raw supply allocation because of higher water demand by consumers during the summer months. Carpio added the National Water Resources Board has committed to increase water allocation from Angat Dam to La Mesa Dam by 172 million liters per day on top of the regular 4,000 MLD to cover the water in Metro Manila and its environs. NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David backed Velasco’s assurance and called on the consumers to converse water.