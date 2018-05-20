My family’s story: Three generations under Del Monte’s employ for 97 years

Del Monte Philippines, Inc. (DMPI) started operating in the country in 1926 and I am proud to say that three generations of my family worked in the company for 97 years.

My father, Honorato Salazar, joined Del Monte in 1930. As the plantation land preparation head, he was in charge of preparing the pineapple fields, and building new roads. When World War 2 was imminent, his crew buried the land preparation equipment in the fields. After the war, they dug them up and he went to Manila to buy parts.

My father packed 38 years of service until his retirement in 1971, which would have been 41 years if not for the war. He continued to work for the company as a consultant for 10 more years, serving the company for a total of 48 years.

I started working with Del Monte in 1972 when I was still a college senior. Since my Accounting course included two semesters of work experience, I took the entrance exams and was hired.

Having grown up for 19 years with pineapples all around me, during my father’s Del Monte tenure, I thought I would work elsewhere to broaden my horizon after graduation. But upon my parents’ advice that Del Monte is the ultimate employer who takes care of its workers, I followed my father’s footsteps and worked in the company for the next 41 years until 2013. I am now on my sixth year post-retirement, working with Del Monte as a consultant.

Memorable assignments

Twelve different assignments made my work interesting over four decades. My first memorable assignment was as computer programmer and systems analyst.

Financial planning and analysis and business unit reporting was the next best assignment for me when I was promoted as manager. My best assignment has been as exports director, forming a group to support the new exports business.

My son Paolo joined DMPI in 2001 and had a four-year stint with MIS and Sales. He now runs his own business.

Compensation and benefits

Del Monte puts premium to employee welfare. The compensation and benefits – like medical care, retirement plan, and access to cooperatives –are what make employees stay long with the company.

At the plantation where I grew up, housing and utilities are provided by the company. Del Monte built communities so we do not have to go far for our schools, hospital, worship, stores, sports and entertainment. DMPI nurtures communities.

More than compensation and benefits, the challenge of my work assignments, kindness of my colleagues, and trust and compassion of Del Monte’s leadership then and now made me stay this long.

It’s awesome indeed that three generations of my family worked with DMPI for 97 years! Other than ours, there are many other families who have worked for two to three generations as well.

The core values of DMPI include championing together, ownership with integrity, and excellence in everything we do.

Del Monte truly nurtures generations.

ANN GILDA POZON