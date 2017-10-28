My Inay and Tatay

Our departed loved ones—our parents at most—do not fade from memory as time passes by. They were our family. They made us. They loved us. They nurtured us. They took us by the hand along the road of life. Who can be more important than that?

There was a sparkle in Inay’s eyes that couldn’t be hidden as she sewed neat dresses and smart polos for our birthdays. Tiyo Doming, Inay’s only brother, glanced admiringly at the hardly-noticed stitches Inay mended themselves on his uniform. He was the most grateful to her who had underwritten his education in great part.

To spice color to our dated, pallid terraza, Inay grew vineyards of bougainvillea and grapes; cared for our vegetable garden yielding bounties at sunset, as light as waving her magic green thumb to the season.

Tatay was in awe of Inay’s economy, too. She stood for our daily needs by earning her keep, storekeeping, baking rice cakes and native delicacies which sit well with the neighborhood’s demanding palates.

At sudden spendings, Inay shelled out her coconut-piggybank savings and the premium of our modest coconut farm, while Tatay spread his helping hands to those in need at any given time and place. He engaged in commerce to earn more than in teaching.

Over the weekends, Tatay had “Pilipino Komiks” for me and batteries for our Avegon radio, the prized possession in the ‘60s and ‘70s, while the chief of any affluent homes’ treasure was a 30-inch black and white TV set.

For us all, he had freshly lapu-lapu, carpa, kanduli, goby, catfish or mudfish laid delectable from Inay’s kitchen down to our dining table. We feel their warmth and kinship as Inay and Tatay welcome everyone to dine with us at any waking hours.

Before my primary school years, Inay and I stayed in Tia Oring’s home in Aplaya, Calamba during summer. Inay didn’t mind at all to get up ahead of the sun, to catch the morning breeze to stuff into my weak lungs free supply of the then-Laguna de Bay’s pure air long ago. I did deep-breathing exercises at dawn, hoping to overcome my grunts and struggles over asthma attacks, anytime the air has become humid or chilly.

Inay and Tatay prepared bilao of special pancit for my teachers and classmates when I get accelerated from Grade 3 to 4. When I graduated from elementary, they bought my first Americana suit as a Hermano Mayor in Santacruzan, and hired a band of musicians to serenade the folks from the road-to-chapel May Flower Festival parade in honor of ours and Jesus’ Blessed Virgin Mother Mary.

On the dusky years of martial law, Inay asked Tiya Azon, a former UP and New Jersey librarian, to brook my college studies at the University of Santo Tomas, which I doted on over the liberalized UPLB. I learned to separate the serious from the frivolous, owing to our balanced trade and spiritual drills in class. I wrote articles at the UST Varsitarian and for other national dailies which Tatay showed off to his compadres.

‘Twas most unexpected that after a series of hard-hitting write-ups I did on Juan Ponce-Enrile, he mailed me to offer a writing job. I put it down, to peter out Inay’s jitters and chills upon his army’s craze for notoriety to capture and torture. The truth that Inay and Tatay never talked ill nor slighted anyone else made me proud, while there to my shame, was the military’s cinch to bear false witnesses.

Tatay chimed in when my friends and I pulled up our revolutionary streak” by way of joining street demonstrations, incensed at how dictator-plunderer Ferdinand E. Marcos wracked and ruined our nation. Tatay said, “Martyr ‘Ninoy’ Aquino’s faith that ‘Filipino is worth dying for,’ set on fire our slack temper of nationalism and pride, as did Jose Rizal’s martyrdom goad the filibusters rose in arms against the colonial Spaniards.”

They also took in good part my lifework to teach. Inay bided when I never gave up teaching the young “deaf-to-values” students at Central Texas College. Tatay patted on my back when my students of La Consolacion College’ in Tanauan City and PUP-Santo Tomas, Batangas’ sent me off outstanding marks.

They had thanked God more for gracing Willy’s auspicious politics, Leopoldo’s stint at the US Navy, Kuya Pedro’s family in Canada, Kuya Dante’s kids in Italy, Ate Conchita’s son and daughter in Spain, Kuya Antonino’s executive daughters, Ate Ana’s guidance overall, and my nephews and nieces into corporate and familial duty. Our shared comforts fell short to Inay and Tatay’s tender hands and hearts for all of us.

Each time, I bid the Heavens embosom—Kuya Antonino, Ate Remedios, Kuya Pedro, Kuya Felipe, Dionisia, Leonilo, my grandparents, uncles, aunts, relatives, Emel, Inay Felisa and Tatay Atanacio.

To believe that our dear ones had gone off the mirror of our minds when God embraced them in kingdom come, is irreverent. Rather, they are nourished evermore in the breadth of hearts and depth of memories.

About the author: Pit M. Maliksi is a municipal librarian, writer and editor from Santo Tomas Batangas. He is an alumnus of UST and Central Texas College. He has been awarded Polytechinic University of the Philippines’ Most Outstanding Professor for 11 years. He is also teaching at La Consolacion College, Tanauan City.

