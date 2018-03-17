My last say on Duterte: You don’t have to be a cook to know the soup is good

FIRST things first, President Duterte is a lawyer. He should know the law is a perfect specimen of malleability, that quality of a thing being easily made to take on form and content depending on the specific purpose of its user. When a lawyer handles a case, it is never in order to uphold what is popularly held as the inviolability of the law but rather only to safeguard the interest of his client. This is true for both private lawyers and government prosecutors, the former upholding the interest of his private client, the latter that of the Filipino people, who are always the complainants in criminal cases.

Learning law the real way

Lenin said that people learn more about fascism by fighting the police out in the streets in one minute than by reading it in books in one year. In like manner, I learned more about what the law is by combating, for instance, land grabbers day after day than by reading up on it in books, periodicals and other reference materials. And the minute the fights were brought to the courts, I got one truly qualitative learning: that the law would not allow victory to those who didn’t have power and money. Fiscals, though theoretically on the side of the victims of criminal offenses, have a deep arsenal of legal tricks that can sway the fortunes in a criminal case to favor moneyed offenders. Can you fault me then for completely losing faith in the so-called inviolability of the law?

Will Rappler survive the Supreme Court?

The Rappler case is turning out to be a classic. Its corporate registration has been revoked by the Securities and Exchange Commission for its being allegedly owned by the US media giant Omidyar Network Fund. So, what does Rappler do? It gets Omidyar to donate its shares to the outfit instead, thereby making itself a 100 percent Filipino corporation as required by the Constitution. A brilliant sleight of hand, you might say.

So, Rappler is back to being a legal entity? Malacañang should be hard put to handle this one. If it continues to ban Rappler elements, the next stop surely is the Supreme Court, but the high tribunal hasn’t exactly been impeccable, or if ever, its impeccability hasn’t been that truly effective. When during the watch of the late Chief Justice Renato C. Corona the Supreme Court awarded Hacienda Luisita to its farmers, the family of then President Noynoy Aquino, owners of the 6,000-hectare prime sugarland estate (the biggest in Asia), quickly resorted to some legal tricks in putting in place the earlier Ninoy-conceived conversion of the agricultural land into a commercial one, assigning to the farmers shares in the enterprise. The move wiped out in one fell swoop the tenancy content of the issue – rendering null and void the genuine noble intent of the Corona decision.

I remember Kris Aquino tweeting at the time, “We will survive the Supreme Court.”

Supreme idiosyncrasy

The Supreme Court has this very distinct characteristic which can amount to an idiosyncrasy. In cases in which the dispute is no big deal, justice seems to be truly served. There is this case where a complainant charges a trader for short-changing her by a tiny bit of rice sold by the ganta. The complainant proves, which is upheld by the high court, that in leveling rice with the lid of the ganta, the trader uses a wooden leveler outwardly curved on one side so that the curve actually scrapes off an amount of the rice from what was sold as a full ganta. The complainant wins the case.

But in instances where the stakes are truly gargantuan, like the Piatco case, the Philippine Airlines case, or Kit Tatad’s petition for nullification of Sen. Grace Poe Liamanzares’ Filipino citizenship in relation to the 2016 presidential elections, the Supreme Court is known to embark on a rigorous recourse to much legalese in which certain considerations other than justice seem to come into play. In this regard, none beats the dastardly act of Chief Justice Hilario Davide in 2001 unseating President Joseph Ejercito Estrada by simply declaring the presidency vacant based on an entry in the diary of then Executive Secretary Edgardo Angara that the President had resigned, which Erap denied. That’s how then Vice President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo became president.

Sereno ouster scenario

Still on the Supreme Court, doesn’t Solicitor General Jose Calida realize the grave repercussions of the quo warranto petition he lodged against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno? Ostensibly intended to oust the Chief Justice ahead of her trial by the Senate impeachment court, the petition, when successful, must nullify all actions taken by Sereno during her incumbency. For, as goes a principle in law, the product cannot be greater than the source, so that if Sereno’s designation as Chief Justice was wrong from the very start, then all rulings of the court that bear her overriding imprimatur must be deemed null and void. It would seem justice would be served in such an event, but if ever, it is not as much as it will serve the big interests she has ruled against. Who are they?

This leads us to the final point. Something’s terribly wrong with the country. Its legal system, its electoral process, its lawmaking, its law-implementation, each and every facet of its polity, including the people and their culture which allows for much corruption by themselves and by those they put in government. From the time of Duterte’s campaign for the presidency up until this now his second year in office, I have been criticizing him in my honest view that he had been put there through sly patronage by the United States. His surprise turning to China and Russia early on in his presidency, I have come to consider as a case of planting a Trojan horse by his prime, albeit, covert sponsor.

My last say on Duterte: Be a strongman

But, Mr. President, I will be exceedingly glad to be proven wrong in this regard. That means you have been in the right after all. What then does it profit me to continue slamming you?

Let me just state this: You don’t have to be a cook to know the soup is good. I need not be president to know what ails the country. The whole system rots. The legislature and its laws. The law implementers. The law adjudicators. The elections. The people. No amount of democratic pretense can save this nation from its stagnation – if not yet slide to decay.

You’ve gotten the balls to be in that post anyway, stand by them. Be a strongman. After all, no nation in history has ever progressed without going through a dictatorship. Like it or not, the Philippines was at its best under the Marcos Martial Law. I remember you boasting of dissolving Congress and the Supreme Court once you become president, do it now, please. The country needs it asap. President Trump hinted at following in the footsteps of recently proclaimed President for Life Xi Jinping of China. This seems to be an unfolding trend in the world. Then do it yourself. History teaches us that elections have not done us any good in the past. Rid the country of electoral cost and troubles. Make yourself President for Life, too, and pray that you live long enough to see your dreams for the Filipino nation come true. I tell you, when you do, I shall have found good reason to start again making a say of you.