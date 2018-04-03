Myanmar agrees to UN Security Council visit

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES: Myanmar has agreed to a visit by the UN Security Council after months of resistance, but it remains unclear whether ambassadors will be allowed to go to Rakhine state, the body’s president said on Monday. After the council proposed a visit in February, Myanmar’s government said it was “not the right time,” but it has now given the green light. Peruvian Ambassador Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, who holds the council’s rotating presidency, said details of the itinerary had yet to be finalized, including whether the government would allow the council to visit Rakhine state. “Obviously, we’re interested in Rakhine state,” said Meza-Cuadra. “There’s nothing better than a visit on the ground to see how it is.” Britain, Kuwait and Peru are organizing the council’s visit, which would include a tour of Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. No date for the trip has been announced. Myanmar authorities say the operation in Rakhine state is aimed at rooting out extremists, but the Security Council is demanding that the Rohingya be allowed to safely return home.

INDIA WITHDRAWS CONTROVERSIAL ‘FAKE NEWS’ ORDER AFTER BACKLASH

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reversed an order to punish journalists found guilty of reporting “fake news,” after an outcry over a perceived government crackdown on the press. The media sanctions, issued late Monday, stated that the government would withdraw the official accreditation of any journalist responsible for repeated reporting of “fake news.” India is the latest government to act against what it calls “fake news.” Malaysia is passing a law allowing for up to six years in jail for publishing allegedly misleading information. The government said it needed to curb the spread of misinformation in the media. But Modi’s office rescinded the directive just hours later amid allegations India’s vibrant press was being muzzled. Under the withdrawn guidelines from the ministry, a first offense would have led to a six-month suspension of government accreditation. A second case would attract a year’s suspension followed by a permanent withdrawal for a third offense.

PILOT DIES IN MYANMAR MILITARY PLANE CRASH

YANGON: A Myanmar pilot died on Tuesday after a “technical failure” caused his military jet fighter to plummet into a paddy field in the center of the country, the army said. A live video on Facebook showed flames billowing up from the crash site near Kyunkone village about an hour away from the capital Naypyidaw. Local people found the unconscious body of the pilot attached to his parachute nearby and tried to drag him away from the scattered debris for medical help. The army chief’s office later confirmed on its Facebook page that the crash was due to a “technical failure” and that the pilot died of his injuries on the way to a military hospital in nearby Taungoo town. Police said that the single-seater F-7 jet fighter went down about 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning while a military source said the pilot, Major Arkar Win, was in his mid-30s. The F-7 is a Cold War era fighter jet—a Chinese made variant of the Soviet Union’s MiG-21. Myanmar has seen a spate of aviation accidents in recent years, including a devastating military plane crash in June last year in which 122 people were killed.

AFP