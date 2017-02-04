Myanmar arrests second suspect in Muslim lawyer murder

YANGON: A second suspect has been arrested over the brazen murder of a prominent Muslim lawyer in Myanmar, state media reported on Saturday. Ko Ni, a 63-year-old legal advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), was shot in the head outside Yangon’s airport last Sunday while he was holding his grandson and waiting for a taxiA cab driver who tried to intervene was also killed, and the gunman—identified as 53-year-old Kyi Lin—was arrested at the scene. After a series of police leaks and conflicting comments about the investigation, state media confirmed on Saturday that a second suspect had been arrested 12 hours after the murder. Aung Win Zaw, 46, was detained in Kayin State on January 30, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported, describing him as “an alleged conspirator of the crime. “Police have not offered a motive for the killing of Ko Ni, who spoke out against the anti-Islamic rhetoric of Buddhist hardliners and criticized the army’s lingering grip on power. But the NLD, whose electoral victory ended decades of military rule, has called the murder a political assassination and “terrorist act” against their policies.

AFP