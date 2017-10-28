Myanmar detains Turkish media reporters for flying drone over capital

YANGON: Two foreign journalists working for Turkish state media have been detained for more than 24 hours in Myanmar for flying a drone over a parliament building in the capital, the government said on Saturday. The incident comes during high tension between Myanmar and Turkey, which has lambasted the Southeast Asian nation for its treatment of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority. Last month Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Myanmar of incubating “Buddhist terror” and carrying out a genocide against the Muslim group. The reporters, Lau Hon Meng from Singapore and Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia, were arrested on Friday in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw while they were on assignment for Turkish state broadcaster TRT. The pair was working with well-known Myanmar journalist Aung Naing Soe, whose house in Yangon was searched by authorities on Friday night, according to local media.

AFP