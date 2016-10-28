Myanmar detects first Zika infection

YANGON: Myanmar has detected its first Zika infection with state media reporting Friday that a 32-year-old pregnant foreign woman in Yangon had been diagnosed with the mosquito-borne virus.

The World Health Organization warned earlier this month that Zika was likely to spread throughout Asia after being detected in 70 countries worldwide, including at least 19 in the Asia Pacific region.

At least 400 Zika cases have been detected in Singapore, while Thailand last month reported its first cases of Zika-linked microcephaly in two babies.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said that the authorities confirmed the case following a laboratory test. It was not immediately clear if the woman was a tourist; but the report cited the health and sports ministry as saying it was the country’s “first case of Zika infection.”

A WHO report released this month warned the Asia Pacific region is likely to see “new cases and possibly new outbreaks of Zika”. It said the virus is “highly likely to further spread in the region” which includes China, Japan, Australia, most Southeast Asian nations and the Pacific islands.

AFP