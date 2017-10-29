Myanmar police charge foreign reporters over drone use

YANGON: Myanmar police have charged two foreign journalists working for Turkish state media — along with two Burmese locals — for allegedly breaching import laws after they flew a drone over the country’s parliament. The men will be held in custody until their first court hearing on charges that carry up to three years in jail or a fine for the import and export of “restricted or banned goods” without obtaining a license. “We have opened a case against all four — two foreigners and two Burmese. They will be held on remand until November 10,” deputy police colonel Kyaw Moe told AFP. The foreigners, Lau Hon Meng from Singapore and Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia, were arrested on Friday in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw while they were on assignment for Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

