Myanmar police charge Reuters reporters under Official Secrets Act

YANGON: Two Reuters journalists were formally charged by police in a Myanmar court on Wednesday with breaching a colonial-era secrecy law that carries up to 14 years in jail, despite calls for their immediate release. Myanmar nationals Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 27, were arrested a month ago under the Official Secrets Act after they were allegedly given classified documents by two policemen over dinner. A district judge said police charged the pair under a section of the Official Secrets Act which punishes anyone who “obtains, collects, records or publishes… any official document or information” which could be “useful to an enemy.” The pair had been reporting on the military campaign in the northern state of Rakhine that has forced some 655,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee over the border to Bangladesh since August. The pair will return to court on January 23 for legal arguments, when the bench will decide whether to accept the case under Myanmar’s arcane legal system.

AFP