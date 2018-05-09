Myanmar soldier arrested in Rakhine with $3.6M meth cache

YANGON: A Myanmar soldier and two others in northern Rakhine state have been arrested over a cache of methamphetamine pills worth $3.6 million, authorities said. Army Private Aung Kyaw Naing and villager Aung Than Htay were arrested at a checkpoint in Rakhine’s Rathedaung township on May 7 with nearly 200,000 meth tablets, according to a Facebook post from the government’s Information Committee. Police then searched the home of the villager’s mother and found eight massive bags of stimulants on the top floor, amounting to a total of 1.7 million pills worth $3.6 million, the statement said. The pills were branded with the letters “WY”—the stamp of the ethnic Wa drug gangs that churn meth and heroin out of Myanmar’s lawless northeast. The three have been detained at a police station where they will face legal action.

AFP