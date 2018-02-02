Myanmar turns down UN Security Council visit

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Myanmar’s government has told the Security Council that this month was “not the right time” for a visit by the top UN body to see first-hand the Rohingya refugee crisis, the council president said on Thursday. Kuwait’s Ambassador Mansour al-Otaibi said Myanmar authorities were not opposed to such a visit, which could take place in March or April. The ambassador said Myanmar authorities were trying to organize a visit for diplomats based in the country, and had emphasized that “tensions are high in Rakhine state at the moment.” The council has demanded that hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya who were driven out of Rakhine state during an army crackdown be allowed to return. Nearly 700,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh and are living in refugee camps since August following the campaign that the United Nations has said was tantamount to ethnic cleansing.

AFP