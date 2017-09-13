Myanmar’s Suu Kyi scraps UN trip amid Rohingya crisis

YANGON: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will not attend the United Nations General Assembly later this month, her spokesman said Wednesday, as the Nobel laureate faces a barrage of criticism over her failure to speak up for Rohingya Muslims fleeing Rakhine state in huge numbers. “The state counselor won’t attend the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly,” said government spokesman Zaw Htay, using Suu Kyi’s formal title. The spokesman did not explain the decision but said the country’s Vice President Henry Van Thio would attend the summit, which runs through next week. The UN’s National Security Council also plans to meet behind closed doors on Wednesday to discuss the crisis, although China has indicated it will shoot down any attempt to censure its strategically pivotal Southeast Asian ally. A crackdown by Myanmar’s army, launched in response to Rohingya militant attacks on August 25, has sent some 370,000 Rohingya refugees scrambling across the border to Bangladesh in less than three weeks. Rights groups have pilloried the former democracy activist for failing to condemn the army campaign, which has left hundreds dead.

AFP