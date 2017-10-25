Mystery ancient stone structures found in Saudi desert

SYDNEY: Nearly 400 mysterious ancient stone structures have been identified in the Saudi Arabian desert by an Australian researcher using Google Earth. David Kennedy, whose team has spent decades recording thousands of archaeological sites in the Middle East, said the man-made edifices, known as “gates,” are thought to have been constructed between 2,000 to 9,000 years ago. But their purpose and function are a mystery. “You can’t see them in any intelligible way at the ground level but once you get up a few hundred feet, or with a satellite even higher, they stand out beautifully,” the University of Western Australia academic Wednesday said in a statement.

Advertisements

His findings are described in a paper published next month in the journal Arabian Archaeology and Epigraphy.

AFP