Myx nominees out!

Now on its 13th year, Myx Music Awards once again recognize artists and musicians who made an impact thru the cable channel but with fans contributing 60 percent of the final tally while the remaining 40 percent comes from the artist poll.

Fans can vote for their favorites in the 17 exciting categories on myxph.com/myxmusicawards once a day until May 8 at 11:59 p.m. The winners will be announced in a star-studded extravaganza on May 15 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum with delayed telecast on Myx.

This year’s Artist of the Year finalists are all millennial idols, with Sarah Geronimo leading the pack. The other female artist among the five finalists is KZ Tandingan, who made waves during her debut as challenger of the reality show “Singer 2018” in China. The other three are James Reid, Darren Espanto and Iñigo Pascual.

The nominees are as follows:

Music Video of the Year: C@ll – Bamboo, directed by Paul Basinillo; “Cebuana” – Karencitta, directed by Karencitta and Paul Martin; “Misteryo” – Sarah Geronimo, directed by Nolan Bernardino; “Sa ‘Yo Pa Rin” – Glaiza De Castro, directed by Kring Elenzano-Kim; “The Life” – James Reid, directed by Nadine Lustre and Petersen Vargas.

Song of the Year: “Ano Nga Ba Tayo” – Jona; “Cool Down” – James Reid; “Kaibigan Mo” – Sarah Geronimo featuring Yeng Constantino; “Sa ‘Yo Pa Rin” – Glaiza De Castro; “Titibo-Tibo” – Moira dela Torre.

Artist of the Year: Darren Espanto, Iñigo Pascual, James Reid, KZ Tandingan, Sarah Geronimo.

Female Artist of the Year: Glaiza De Castro, Jona, KZ Tandingan, Morisette, Sarah Geronimo.

Male Artist of the Year: Darren Espanto, Iñigo Pascual, James Reid, Quest, TJ Monterde.

Group of the Year: BoybandPH, Gimme 5, IV of Spades, Silent Sanctuary, The Juans.

Mellow Video of the Year: Ano Nga Ba Tayo – Jona, directed by Giselle Andres; Fly Tonight – Ylona Garcia, directed by Alco Guerrero; Malaya – Moira dela Torre, directed by John Prats; Naririnig Mo Ba – Morissette, directed by Miguel Potestades; Walang Hanggan – Quest, directed by James Muleta.

Rock Video of the Year: Against the Ropes – Typecast featuring Reg Rubio, directed by Arvin Belarmino; Balewala – Brisom, directed by Kevin Dayrit; Disease – Philia, directed by Jeremy Jay Abano and Ramona Thornes; Laro – Autotelic, directed by Jiggy Gregorio; Take Me Down – Mr. Bones and the Boneyard Circus, directed by Pedring Lopez.

Urban Video of the Year: Bituin – Shehyee featuring Keiko Necesario, directed by Tey Clamor; Does She Know – Kiana Valenciano featuring Curtismith, directed by Gab Valencianol; Ice Tubig – Gloc-9 featuring Mike Luis, directed by Christopher Santos; Labo – KZ Tandingan, directed by Kean Cipriano; Tagay – Quest, directed by Andrei Antonio.

New Artist of the Year: IV of Spades, Karencitta, Leanne and Naara, Sassa, Volts Vallejo.

Collaboration of the Year: I’ll Be There – Darren Espanto and Jed

Madela; Kaibigan Mo – Sarah Geronimo featuring Yeng Constantino; Tayo Na Lang Kasi – Kyla and Jason Dy; Till The End Of Time – Jona and BoybandPH; Tumalon – Ella Cruz and Julian Trono.

Remake of the Year: Can’t Help Falling In Love – Daniel Padilla; I’ll Be There – Darren Espanto and Jed Madela; If We Fall In Love – McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson; Somebody – BoybandPH; Why Can’t It Be – Kaye Cal.

Media Soundtrack of the Year: Alon – Hale; Balisong – The Juans; Pusong Ligaw – Jona; Torete – Moira dela Torre; Two Less Lonely People In The World – KZ Tandingan.

Music Video Guest Appearance of the Year: Angelica Panganiban and Sam Milby (Malaya – Moira dela Torre); Arci Muñoz (Why Can’t It Be – Kaye Cal); Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo (Kulay – Young JV); Maja Salvador and John Lloyd Cruz (Lloydy – Paulo Avelino); Nadine Lustre (The Life – James Reid).

International Video of the Year: Black Suit – Super Junior; Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift; Perfect – Ed Sheeran; Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles; Touch – Little Mix.

Myx Celebrity VJ of the Year: BoybandPH; Edward Barber; Empoy; JK Labajo; Kim Chiu; Kira Balinger; Kisses Delavin and Marco Gallo; Kyle Echarri; Leila Alcasid; Maris Racal; Maymay Entrata; McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson.

Myx Bandarito Performance of the Year: Brisom; IV of Spades; Keiko Necesario; Snakefight; Zsaris.