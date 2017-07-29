N. Korea missile was ICBM, flew about 1,000 km: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: North Korea’s latest rocket launch was of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Pentagon said Friday, marking the second time Pyongyang has fired an ICBM.

“We assess that this missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile, as had been expected,” Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said.

“The missile was launched from Mupyong-ni and traveled about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) before splashing down in the Sea of Japan. We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment.”