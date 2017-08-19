Nabunturan, Compostella Valley to host Cinema Rehiyon 9

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) will hold Cinema Rehiyon in the municipality of Nabunturan in Compostela Valley on August 22 to 27 with the theme “No Walls No Ceilings.”

The flagship program of NCCA Cinema Committee, Cinema Rehiyon is a national film festival showcasing the harvest of the best films from the regions and is being supported by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

On its ninth staging, the annual non-competition film festival will be hosted by the Nabunturan Municipal Tourism Council, Inc. (MTCNI) with the support of the municipal and provincial governments. MTCNI is also the organizer of the Nabunturan Independent Film Exhibition (NABIFILMEX).

Cinema Rehiyon 9’s most unique feature is the alternative movie screening considering that Nabunturan has no formal cinema. It will have a nightly open-air screening using a 20-feet inflatable screen brought by the Open Air Cinema Foundation, which will be mounted in front of the Municipal Plaza.

Audience can bring their mats and sprawl over the lawn to watch award-winning films from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. There will also be “Lakbay-Sine,” screenings mounted in the barangays using the Davao Cinematheque truck to bring film appreciation closer to the grassroots level. Function halls will be transformed into makeshift cinemas for daytime screenings.

The 40th Gawad Urian and QCinema International Film Festival 2016 Best Picture “Women of the Weeping River” (2016) by Mindanaoan filmmaker Sheron Dayoc will be screened as the opening film. It is about two women in a remote Muslim community confronting an escalating feud, which also won Dayoc the Best Director award.

The list of full-length films include Best Picture awardees from different film festivals: “Ned’s Project” (2016) by Lem Lorca in CineFilipino; “2 Cool 2 b 4gotten” (2016) by Petersen Vargas in Cinema One Originals 2016; “Sunday Beauty Queen” (2016) by Baby Ruth Villarama in Metro Manila Film Festival; and “Tu Pug Imatoy” (2016) by Arbi Barbarona in Sinag Maynila Film Festival 2017.

Also to be shown are Cinema One Originals Best Documentary Film “Forbidden Memory” (2016) by Teng Mangansakan; “Lily” (2016) by Keith Deligero; “Baboy Halas” (2016) by Bagane Fiola; and “Patay na si Hesus” (2016) by Victor Villanueva.

The event will be punctuated by the groundbreaking of the Nabunturan Cinematheque which will be constructed by the Film Development Council of the Philippines on the 800 square-meter lot provided by the local government. A total of 98 short films and 12 full-length films will be showcased.