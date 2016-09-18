Nadal helps Spain return to Davis Cup World Group

NEW DELHI: Tennis star Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez clinched the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie for Spain with a hard-fought doubles win over India in New Delhi on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Nadal and Lopez, who won the doubles gold at the recent Rio Olympics, helped Spain take an unassailable 3-0 lead to enter the elite group after a two-year gap.

World number four Nadal shrugged off early rustiness as the Spanish pair served past the Indian duo of Leander Paes and Saketh Myneni 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 in three hours and 23 minutes.

Nadal missed the opening singles match on Friday following a reported stomach ache as Feliciano Lopez and David Ferrer put Spain in firm control of the tie with their respective wins.

But the 14-time Grand Slam winner made his presence felt in the doubles encounter at Delhi’s RK Khanna Tennis Stadium.

“We are happy to be back in the world group and that’s the most important thing. That’s where we think we need to be with a lot of our players in the top hundred,” Nadal told reporters.

