    Nadal rolls into Mexico Open quarterfinals

    ACAPULCO, Mexico: Second-seeded Rafael Nadal cruised into the quarterfinals of the ATP Acapulco tournament on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 victory over Paolo Lorenzi.

    Spain’s Nadal, a two-time winner in Acapulco who is playing his first tournament since falling to Roger Federer in the Australian Open finals, made short work of the 38th-ranked Lorenzi.

    Nadal dropped just seven points on his serve, never facing a break point.

    Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Italian tennis player Paolo Lorenzi during the third day of the Mexican Tennis Open, in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on Thursday. AFP PHOTO

    He broke the Italian for the fifth time in the final game of the match, delivering a stinging forehand winner to wrap up the win in just 66 minutes.

    Nadal next faces Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 winner over Australian lucky loser Jordan Thompson.

    Action on Acapulco’s Cancha Central was to conclude Wednesday with top-seeded Novak Djokovic taking on Argentine veteran Juan Martin del Potro — with the winner advancing to a quarterfinals clash with Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

    Sixth-seeded Kyrgios defeated American Donald Young 6-2, 6-4.

    Djokovic is back in action this week for the first time since his shock second-round exit at the Australian Open in January

    Third-seeded Marin Cilic booked his quarterfinals berth with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory over fellow Croatian Borna Coric.

    Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, remained unbeaten against his 20-year-old compatriot.

    He fired a dozen aces, and broke Coric three times in the match — including twice in the final set to set up a clash with American Steve Johnson, a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 winner over American wildcard Ernesto Escobedo.

    AFP

    Leave A Reply