Nadal, Svitolina rule Italian Open

Rafael Nadal won the Rome Masters for the eighth time on Sunday (Monday in Manila) when he defeated defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 after a stunning comeback.

German second seed Zverev was 3-1 up in the decider before two rain stoppages halted his momentum.

Top seed Nadal raced away with the last five games to secure a 32nd Masters title and ensure a return to the world number one spot.

The 31-year-old also showed why he will once again be the runaway favourite when Roland Garros begins in a week where he’ll be bidding for an 11th French Open title.

Zverev, 21, came to the court riding a 13-match win streak which included last weekend’s trophy in Madrid.

However, by the end of Sunday’s rain-hit final, his record against the Spaniard stood at five defeats in five meetings.

Nadal was 3-1 down at the first rain break but cut the gap on the resumption.

After a further half an hour off court during the second interruption, Nadal came back out firing, winning four straight games to wrap up the win on his second match point.

“To win Rome eight times is amazing, it’s hard to describe. To have the chance to win here again is so great,” said Nadal.

Nadal remains the best clay-courter of the Open Era with an astonishing 408-36 record

He will next seek an 11th French Open crown to match the 11 he owns from Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina underlined her status as a top favorite for the French Open by sweeping Simona Halep aside 6-0, 6-4 to successfully defend her crown.

In a repeat of last year’s final at the Foro Italico, Ukrainian Svitolina, seeded fourth, was up against Halep a day after the Romanian top seed had ousted Russian Maria Sharapova.

But Halep’s hopes of overturning last year’s defeat to the 23-year-old Svitolina quickly evaporated in a completely one-sided encounter that saw the Romanian fail to produce a real challenge.

AFP