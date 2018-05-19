Naga gets new health complex

NAGA CITY: As the premier medical center in Bicol region providing high quality tertiary health care services and world class training and research, the Bicol Medical Center (BMC) inaugurated its new 5-story Emergency and Diagnostic Complex Building last April 27 at the BMC Complex, here.

The building is part of the BMC Modernization Program under the Department of Health-funded project initiated by former Health Secretary Enrique Ona upon the recommendations of the Bicol Medical Center Management.

The facilities include a two-story cancer center, wellness center, cardiac catheterization center, and recreational facilities.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd led the solemn blessing and inauguration of the new building with DOH officials from the Bicol region.

The Health Secretary was so impressed with the state-of-the-art medical center, though not yet complete as Phase 3 of the project will be operational by June 2018 and Phase 4 will be sometime in October 2019 and on with Phase 5. He announced that he will push for the increase in the bed capacity of the hospital hopefully all the way to a thousand-bed capacity.

“It’s a personal commitment because in 1961 when my father was Secretary of Health, the Bicol Medical Cener’s bed capacity had been increased from a hundred to 150 bed-capacity hospital. So there is a sentimental link of my Secretaryship to this hospital because my dad then, and then myself are the first in history of the DOH, and I guess in the whole Philippines where father-and-son became Secretaries of Health,” Duque narrated.

Rebuilt under Philippine Rehabilitation Act of 1946, BMC started from a 25-bed to 75-bed capacity in 1949 to 100 beds (1959), 150 beds (1961), 200 beds (1975), 250 beds (1979), and 500 beds (1998).