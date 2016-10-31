Naga jins shine in 2016 UniGames

Naga Colleges Foundation claimed three gold medals in the men’s division of the 2016 University Games taekwondo competitions being held in Dumaguete City.

Veteran jin John Meller Leosala led the charge of Naga Colleges when he outclassed Julian Ceasar Gargoles of Riverside College-Bacolod in the final round to claim the gold medal in the men’s 54-58 kgs.

Jason Santa Ana and Joshua Infeliz contributed gold medals in the men’s 80 kgs. and men’s 54 kgs. divisions, respectively, in the annual multisporting event for student-athletes in college level.

The other gold medalists in the men’s division are Holy Angel University of Pampanga bets Efren Garcia (58-63 kgs.) and Samson Gopez (63-68 kgs.), Anton Guinanao of Riverside College (68-74 kgs.) and Bryan Tayongtong of University of Mindanao (74-80 kgs.).

In the women’s class, Holy Angel earned two gold medals courtesy of Almarie Lingat in the 57-62 kgs. and Rose Guevarra in the 67 kgs.

Also topping their respective weight classes are Chelsia Banez of De La Salle-Araneta (under 64 kgs.), Honey Albania of Cor Jesu College (46-49 kgs.), Janine de Leon of Naga Colleges (49-53 kgs.) and Princess Delis of De La Salle-Lipa (53-57 kgs.).

In the beach volleyball competitions held at the Rizal Boulevard, Far Eastern University (FEU) pocketed the men’s crown while former Nestea Beach Volley National Finals champion Southwestern University (SWU) reigned supreme in the women’s category.

FEU’s Jeremiah Barrica and Kevin Hadlocon posted a 17-21, 21-19, 17-15 come-from-behind win over Calvin Sarte and Brendon Wariza of Holy Cross of Davao College in the finals.

Floremel Rodriguez and Therese Rae Ramas of SWU also needed an extra set to trounce University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos spikers Alexa Polidario and Erjane Magdato, 21-18, 19-21, 15-12, in their championship showdown.