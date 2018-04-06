Naga to provide housing for riverbank dwellers

Naga City Council technical working group committee led by Councilor Miles Raquid Arroyo is conducting a series of hearings to authorize Mayor John Bongat to negotiate for the acquisition of a parcel of land to construct housing project for informal settlers along the riverbank. Vice Mayor Nelson Legacion, council presiding officer, said the city government will provide housing and relocation for the less fortunate residents whose houses are located along the Bicol River as well those with writ for demolitions. Data from the Housing and Development Office shows there are 6000 pending applications. The upper barangay (villages) of Naga City – San Isidro, Cararayan and Pacol will still undergo assessment before the city government can acquire the lands that include funding and land development.

Kyna De Castro