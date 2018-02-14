NAIA 6th worst airport for a layover

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is no longer one of the worst airports in the world, but it is at the bottom when it comes to a layover.

A survey conducted by website Sleeping in Airports showed that NAIA was the sixth worst airport to have a layover in 2017.

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport topped the list.

It was followed by Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia, Los Angeles International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, NAIA,

Shanghai Pudong Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport, Sydney Airport in Australia and Charles de Gaulle International Airport in France,

From 2011 to 2013, Sleeping in Airports ranked NAIA’s terminal one as the worst airport in the world. In 2016, the country’s premier airport was taken off the list but it remained as one of Asia’s worst airport, partly because of “laglag bala” incidents.

Sleeping in Airport said Iloilo International Airport, Cebu-Mactan International Airport, Clark International Airport, and Davao International Airport are among the top 25 best airports in Asia in 2017.

Last year, Sleeping in Airport rated Juba International Airport in South Sudan as the world’s worst airport.

Singapore’s Changi Airport was named the best airport in the world by Sleeping in Airports and Skytrax.

Sleeping in Airports is a popular airport survey website. It asks tourists to rate airports.