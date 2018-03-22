NAIA Consortium to link all terminals

The so-called “super” consortium’s plans to upgrade the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) includes the construction of a rail line connecting the facility’s three terminals, representatives said on Wednesday.

The “people mover” will facilitate transfers and also connect to the existing Light Rail Transit Line 1 and the proposed Metro Manila Subway, NAIA Consortium officials said in a briefing.

The consortium earlier this year submitted a P350-billion proposal to upgrade, operate and maintain NAIA over 35 years. It is composed of AC Infrastructure Holdings, Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., Alliance Global Group, Inc., Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corp., Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., and Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

It is facing a challenge from the GMR-Megawide consortium, which is offering a much lower $3-billion (approximately P156 billion) proposal with a shorter 18-year concession.

NAIA Consortium officials said they had already hurdled a completeness review and expressed optimism that a notice to proceed would be granted by the end of the year.

“If you look at [the]BOT (build-operate-transfer) law and prescribed period for tendering [a]Swiss challenge, you can have [the]notice to proceed by December 31, 2018,” AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp. President and CEO Rene Almendras said in the briefing.

Consortium spokesman Jimbo Reverente said they were now working on securing original proponent status (OPS), which would open the door to exclusive negotiations with the government.

“We are really focused now on getting OPS,” Reverente said, adding: “When they grant us OPS, we can go into a detailed negotiation about all aspects of our proposal to come up with a proposal that they (the Department of Transportation) [can forward]to NEDA (National Economic and Development Authority) for [a]Swiss challenge.”

“We will work with the government to determine where the domestic and international (flights) should be,” Reverente also said, noting that the Manila International Airport Authority is pushing for the facility’ rationalization.

The NAIA Consortium has proposed to create a third runway but this could be dropped if the government insists on a shorter concession period.

“We will be open to a shorter concession period. In a shorter concession scenario, probably we won’t have time to build a third runway,” Reverente said.