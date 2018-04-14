NAIA good for only 10 more years – Tugade

CLARK, Pampanga: The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will only last seven to 10 years if congestion inside and outside the airport is not resolved, according to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

“I forecast the life of NAIA to be as a given term, seven years to 10 years,” Tugade said in a chance interview during the Philippine Economic Briefing in Clark, Pampanga.

“Let us say the concession period is 35 years, the concession period is 18 years, it has an impact right?” Tugade added, referring to the proposals of the Super Consortium and GMR-Megawide to rehabilitate, operate and maintain NAIA.

The Super Consortium submitted the proposal with a concession period of 35 years, while GMR-Megawide proposed an 18-year concession period.

According to Tugade, the upgrade of NAIA should not only focus on increasing its capacity as this would also affect the traffic outside the airport.

“In other words, there’s got to be a traffic impact assessment, there’s got to be evaluation of what is the realistic or the profitable [scenario]or the results of maintaining the airport five years from now, 10 years from now, 15 years from now,” he added.

Tugade clarified that the Transport department was not closing its doors on unsolicited proposals, but was implementing a keen review of the proposals.

He however noted that the government itself could improve NAIA, noting that it was recently included in the list of “World’s Most Improved Airports.

“We already have improvements now… It is even earning P7 billion per year,” Tugade said.