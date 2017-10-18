NAIA no longer on list of world’s worst airports

Officials of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Wednesday said reforms at the country’s premier Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have finally born fruit because it is no longer included in the top 20 worst airports in the world.

The latest survey was released to travel website “The Guide To Sleeping In Airports” on October 15, 2017.

It also posted the top 5 worst airports in Asia that did not include NAIA.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said among the reforms implemented under the Duterte administration were: restricting general aviation to make commercial flights a priority; reducing flight delays; constructing rapid exit taxiways to allow an aircraft to leave the runway at higher speed and increase flight movements; providing cleaner toilets, additional seats, free WiFi and well-wishers’ area; and allowing regular taxis (white taxis) to queue and pick up passengers at designated points in NAIA terminals to address shortage of taxi units servicing passengers.

“We are happy to hear the recent development [delisting of NAIA]. However, the bigger challenge now is on how we can maintain or even surpass this achievement. We are only good as the last race. The task ahead is enormous, we are wishing to be part of the list of the best airports in the future,” Monreal said.

NAIA had consistently made the list of the world’s worst airports where travelers rate airports based on their overall airport experience.

Some of the traveler’s complaints were long queues, broken toilets and air-conditioning units, dishonest taxi pricing and limited public transport options, which earned the NAIA the “world’s worst airport” title from 2011 to 2013.

In 2014, it landed in 4th place.

It was not included in the top 10 worst airports in the world in 2015 but landed as the 8th worst airport in Asia.

The NAIA landing 5th place on the list of the world’s worst airports in an October 2016 survey was attributed to the issue of laglag-bala or “bullet-planting,” which was among the complaints of travelers especially overseas Filipino workers.

No single incident of a passenger missing a flight for possession of a bullet has been reported during the Duterte administration.

Meanwhile, four Philippine airports again joined the list of the top 25 best airports in Asia for this year: Iloilo International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Clark International Airport and Davao International Airport.

“While it is good that we are not listed among the worst, let us work even harder to be included among the best,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement.

“We should be careful that we do not backslide. The show must go on and better,” Tugade added.

with BENJIE L. VERGARA