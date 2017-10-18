NAIA no longer on ‘worst list’ of airports in 2017, says transport chief

THE Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is no longer on the list of the top worst airports in the world in 2017, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) claimed on Wednesday.

“While it is good that we are not listed among the worst, let us work even harder to be included among the best,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement.

“We should be careful that we do not backslide. The show must go on and better,” Tugade said.

In 2016, NAIA was listed as one of the world’s worst airports based on a survey released by “The Guide To Sleeping In Airports.”

In a survey released by the same website in 2017, NAIA was no longer included.

Among the issues raised by travelers was the “laglag bala” or the planting of bullets by airport personnel on unsuspecting passengers.

The improvement was attributed to:

* restricting general aviation to prioritize commercial flights and reduce flight delays;

* the imposition of the five-minute rule [where pilots who declare they are ready to take off must depart within the prescribed time or they would be put back at the back of the queue]to reduce flight delays and instill discipline among airlines;

* the construction of Rapid Exit Taxiways to allow an aircraft to leave the runway at higher speed and increase flight movements;

* providing cleaner toilets, additional seats, free Wi-Fi, and Well-Wishers’ Area.

Unlike in the past, no single incident of a passenger missing a flight due to possession of bullet has been reported under the incumbent administration.

Meanwhile, four Philippine airports joined the list of top 25 best airports in Asia in 2017, namely the: Iloilo International Airport; Mactan-Cebu International Airport; Clark International Airport; and Davao International Airport. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO