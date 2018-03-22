NAIA on Top 10 of most improved airports — survey

THE Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has made it to the Top 10 World’s Most Improved Airports, according to the 2018 World Airport Awards by Skytrax.

Skytrax, a United Kingdom-based consultancy, which does research and reviews on airlines and airports, said the awards were “based on the relative year on year quality performance by all airports featured in the World Airport Survey.”

The awards, considered the most prestigious in the aviation industry, are based on the votes of international air travelers around the world, according to Skytrax.

Below are 10 of the world’s most improved airports:

1. Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy;

2. Perth Airport in Australia;

3. Calgary International Airport in Alberta, Canada;

4. Taoyuan Airport in Taiwan;

5. Athens Airport in Greece;

6. Nadi International Airport in Fiji;

7. Montreal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport in Canada;

8. Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia;

9. George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas;

10. and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the operator of NAIA, thanked air travellers for sharing their experience and supporting the country’s premier airport.

MIAA General manager Ed Morneal expressed his gratitude to the millions of passengers who took time “to share their experience through the survey.”

“Their testimonies serve as inspiration for us to believe that change is not impossible even in the midst of trials,” Monreal said.

Monreal added that the greater recognition went to the men and women of the MIAA without whose commitment and cooperation NAIA would not be able to achieve its small but meaningful transformation.

The Skytrax website said the survey from August 2017 to February 2018 covered 550 airports worldwide and were based on travellers’ experiences of different airport services and product key performance indicators – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and from immigration to departure at the gate.

Skytrax has an airline forum where passengers give potential passengers insights and opinions about an airline. The website also hosts flight reviews, flight checks, and satisfaction surveys. Skytrax holds an annual World Airline Awards and World Airport Awards, as well as the ranking for airlines and airports.

“We are only as good as our last accomplishment. The bigger challenge now is how to sustain it,” Monreal stressed. BENJIE L. VERGARA