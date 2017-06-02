NAIA operationsback to normal

Operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) returned to normal on Friday after the lifting of a closure order that was prompted by an attack on Resorts World Manila (RWM) late Thursday evening.

RWM is located across NAIA Terminal 3.

No flights were canceled or diverted as a result of the two-hour closure.

The airport closure, however, delayed departure of several domestic flights.

Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air said their operations were back to normal after the lifting of the closure order.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) also on Friday said it briefly shut down the NAIA’s four main gates shortly after the attack on Resorts World Manila.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said the gates were closed from 1:45 a.m. to 3:45 a.m.

“We wanted to make sure that the situation will not pose a threat to our operations,” Monreal added.

He said the MIAA is on high-alert status and extra measures are being implemented, including longer screening of people, police deployment to parking areas and rigid vehicle inspection.