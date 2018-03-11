‘NAIA rationalization may not solve congestion woes’

Sen. Grace Poe said rationalizing the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) by transferring flights from one terminal to another will not ease congestion and may further worsen problems.

Under the rationalization plan, Terminals 1 and 3 will be exclusively used for international flights, while Terminals 2 and 4 will be used for domestic flights. Currently, Philippine Airlines exclusively operates Terminal 2 for its international and domestic flights.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez earlier told airline companies to comply with the rationalization or face sanctions.

“The MIAA (Manila International Airport Authority) has been inclined to execute the proposed terminal rationalization without conducting a detailed study on whether this would be the soundest approach to the current situation in NAIA. Neither has there been a concrete plan formed to ensure the smooth execution of the rationalization,” Poe said in a statement.

“The Committee is giving time for the MIAA to consult with various stakeholders in the industry to solve the congestion problem in NAIA and to serve the public with utmost attention. By then, a full committee report will be issued for the purpose,” she added.

MIAA has said the plan may not solve the congestion problem but may be an immediate remedy in the face of passenger complaints in the absence of a long-term plan to decongest Manila’s gateway.

Alvarez gave airline companies 45 days to transfer their flights to Clark to give way to the rationalization of the airport but the ultimatum has been extended to six months.

However, Poe noted that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had said that the reassignment in airport terminals requires years of planning. It added that Clark is too far from Manila for it to serve as the alternative airport.

“Even the most experienced airport operators such as Changi Airport Singapore require at least three years of planning before relocating airline operations under favorable conditions like an empty terminal building. Moreover, the actual execution of the transfer takes around seven months to complete as airlines would need to secure appropriate facilities like check-in counters, airline offices, and crew briefing lounges. These would also require renovations to fit the needs of each airline,” Poe said.

The senator acknowledged the P350-billion proposal of the Super Consortium composed of seven Philippine conglomerates to transform NAIA into a regional aviation hub.

“This expansion of NAIA may more likely resolve existing constraints similar to the upgrading of terminals in Cebu. Contrasting these ventures with the intended terminal rationalization reveals that the planned redistribution of domestic and international flights may only be a band-aid solution to the continuing problems in NAIA,” Poe said.

The GMR-Megawide consortium also submitted an unsolicited proposal to the Department of Transportation (DoTR) to rehabilitate, expand, operate and maintain NAIA, which, after the 18-year development, will handle 72 million passengers annually. NAIA currently has a 30 million annual capacity.

“For the long-term, the government should study whether expanding NAIA or transferring Manila’s airport away from the city center is more viable. If, after the conduct of the necessary studies and assessments, the MIAA has independently determined, based on its expertise in the field, that the redistribution of flights among the terminals is still the most optimal solution, notwithstanding the capacity constraints, a blueprint or roadmap of the process should be provided to all stakeholders so that they may also be engaged in effective consultation,” Poe said.