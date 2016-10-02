NAIA workers suffer food poisoning

Two airport workers were rushed to a hospital while seven were given first aid at the medical clinic of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 3 after suffering from food poisoning on Saturday.

The airport employees were said to have eaten food bought from other airport employees.

Airport sources said the group included six security guards, a janitor, and two workers of All Nippon Air (ANA).

The ANA employees were reportedly brought to Premiere Hospital, one of the airport’s accredited hospitals.

According to sources, the workers ate chicken liver with eggs, and later suffered stomach pains and vomiting.

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Ed Monreal has ordered terminal managers to prevent other employees from peddling food at NAIA offices.

He also called on employees to refrain from buying food from vendors and advised them to eat only at the employees’ canteen.