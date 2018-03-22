Nailing it

When William T. Belo was still in college, his father asked him to join the family business, which included a grocery and a hardware store. The son did one even better. After doggedly learning the ropes, he started his own business.

It took eight years to master hardware operations and study which products had market appeal, but Belo accomplished it, opening Wilcon Builders in 1977. The 60-square meter store on Quezon Avenue boasted 1,000 to 2,000 hardware items. Two cousins and another employee helped attend to customers, most of whom resided in Manila and Quezon City.

Active chairman

After 41 years, Wilcon Depot has put up 41 stores, managing over 4,500 direct-hire employees and over 2,000 “promodizers” (people who promote the merchandise). It aims to open 29 more outlets from Tuguegarao City in the North to Zamboanga in the South in five years.

“I can never retire. I need to be busy,” says the indefatigable founder of Wilcon Builders. Incorporated as Wilcon Depot Inc. in 2015, the company is considered as a market leader by the Philippine Retailer Association, which regards Belo as a trailblazer, featuring him in its recently launched coffeetable book, Legends, Lives and Legacies.

“I focus on major decisions and concerns,” says the Wilcon Depot chairman emeritus, an honorary chairman in perpetuity.

Belo is the son of Eduardo Belo from Amoy, a trading post in Fujian province, South China, opposite Taiwan and the birthplace of many of the country’s taipans, if not, that of their grandparents or parents. The elder Belo had three one-syllable Chinese names. “My father’s eldest brother summoned his teen-aged fifth brother to come to Pila, Laguna, to help in the grocery business.

“When Laguna became a battle zone during the Japanese occupation, my father moved to Divisoria. He managed a grocery on Santo Cristo Street near the market until the 1970s. He also invested 25 percent in a hardware store started by a friend on T. Alonzo Street in Santa Cruz, Manila, in 1968.

“I worked there during the day and studied at night. I didn’t know anything. I was helping out as a utility person. I learned how to source materials and products that customers were looking for. I became a salesman.”

Up the ladder

Belo was a college student when his father asked him if he wanted to go into the grocery business as there were no supermarkets then. He finished his electronics and communications degree from the University of Santo Tomas in 1973, then continued working until 1976 when he became a manager in the hardware store.

“I decided to go on my own a year later and started Wilcon. I was 32 then,” he recalls.

Wilcon’s product range at the time was quite uninspiring, Belo recalls. “We had one brand of ceramic tile, two for fittings, two or three hardware items locally available.” He adds that they had had very limited choices in brands, styles, designs. “But eventually, we started importing Italian sanitary wares. We imported product lines to complement existing local products.”

Good connections

The young handyman experienced challenges laying the foundation for his bricks and mortar concern, saying: “The 1997 Asian Financial Crisis hit our shipments. Our foreign suppliers gave us dollar credit with 90-day terms. The peso was devalued and interest rates shot up to 40 percent. This made me very cautious.

“Business was down. Instead of recovering our loss, we sacrificed the margin so that sales would not be depleted. For close to one year, we sacrificed selling at cost.” Fortunately, they recovered from their volume sales and paid off the suppliers and the banks. “Today, when we import, we pay in advance, so no more credit.”

An age-old tradition has saved the family’s proverbial “skin” several times over. He explains: “Our guanxi (connections in Chinese family businesses) with suppliers is smooth.

“We make sure local suppliers are given the opportunity to sell their products through us. We make sure we support them. We import, not to compete, but to complement. If we import, we try to import items they don’t do. Twenty to 25 percent of their local production go to us. We are the biggest retailer of ceramic tiles. Twenty percent of local sanitary wares go to us.”

Wilcon carries over 400 local and foreign suppliers. For 25 years, it has displayed around 2,000 brands that translate to 80,000 to 300,000 stock keeping units. To source this vast array, the management team attends local and international trade fairs and conferences. Taking 20,000 steps daily for Belo during such events, according to Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer and a 33-year veteran of the organization, was nothing extraordinary.

Training ‘em young

As his father did before him, Belo applies the practice to his children. “When they were still studying, I discussed business with them and let them join my work, the procurement. I took them to the suppliers, allowing them to manage people.

“We do our own construction, we have in-house architects and engineers. The youngest daughter handles products, sourcing and going on foreign trips to find them. It’s her responsibility to know the products. I taught her to check, assess if accessible, go around the market, check the competitors and attend exhibits and trade fairs,” he says.

The management team has chalked up 20 years’ experience in the hardware game. It includes Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, president and CEO since 2000, Mark Y. Belo, treasurer and chief finance officer since 2004 and Careen Y. Belo, chief procurement officer since 2004. To professionalize systems and procedures, officers drew up a family business constitution to promote guiding principles that cover the founder’s mission, vision and values.

Belo believes: “We have to start the guidelines for the future generation early. The second generation is taking over; we don’t know [what’s going to happen] with the third generation.”

Obviously, the Belos want to avoid the popular Chinese saying: “The first generation starts the business; the second maintains it; the third squanders it away.”

Belo says: “The business depends on the people. We nurture people, uplift them, give the right training, the chance to improve and move up the ladder.

“As we go on and expand, we train the rank and file and give them the opportunity to be supervisors and managers. Wilcon’s success is due to them. The people know what to do. Each branch has three to four homegrown managers.

Wilcon’s business model emphasizes a dual format. There’s Depot with 90,000 to 200,000 stock keeping units that provide 96 percent of revenues, and there’s Home Essentials for replacement household and do-it-yourself products, simple tools and materials for house repair and maintenance. Metro Manila, with new and existing real estate projects, is its largest retail market. New stores are also popping up in regions outside the country’s capital as a medium-term expansion strategy.

Competition comes from mall-based hardware stores and depot operations in high-growth areas.

“The mall hardware presents a different module. They have limited choices. People go there for replacements like a busted bulb. My friend told me that he was in a wheelchair when he went to a mall hardware to buy a piece of screw. People were looking at him. It took him three hours to buy one screw.”

Belo views his stores as more than just quick-fix centers, reasoning: “Wilcon is a destination. We need not be in a strategic place. The public comes to us for major house repairs. As our product range keeps growing stronger, we see potential in a store where we can put in a lot of products. The challengers are unable to match the diversity and quality of our products.”

An in-house team continues to develop innovative marketing strategies through initiatives such as brand communication campaigns and advertising in all media platforms.

Weekend planter

“On weekends, I like farming, I like the outdoors. When I was younger, I went around the countryside and the beaches. I am into vegetable farming. At the end of the week, I relax, see green, plant lettuce and fruit trees. I planted 20 species of those as well as 1,200 endemic Philippine hardwood seedlings in Silang, Cavite. In five to eight years, they will mature,” Belo says with pride similar to that displayed when discussing his hardware-homeware empire.

After the Asian Financial Crisis, Wilcon diversified, entering the food supply chain. Depot outlets feature a Dundee Crocodile Meat café that serves a select menu of sisig, burger patties and sausages (Hungarian, Australian with cheese, jumbo and extra super jumbo), fillet with Chinese herb and tenderloin fresh crocodile meat. The reptiles are fed daily with 100 to 120 less robust chicken layers from the 100,000 to 120,000 egg-producing chickens also raised by the company.

The original 1,200 farm-bred crocodiles that Wilcon sourced from the Puerto Princesa city government have multiplied to 20,000. Some 2,000 skins a year are sold overseas.

Says Belo: “We feel we are successful when our products are being patronized. I am not [really]a sociable person. But when I meet customers and they tell us they appreciate our products, which we sell at a reasonable and affordable price, that gives us a good feeling.”

Ah, the sweet smell of success.

