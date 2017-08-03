Nambatac sizzles in home win vs Sy. Benilde

Rey Nambatac displayed a spectacular performance for the home team Colegio San Juan de Letran to beat College of Saint Benilde (CSB), 92-78, on Thursday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 senior men’s basketball tournament at the Letran Gym in Intramuros, Manila.

Nambatac fueled the Knights’ strong fourth quarter performance to pull away from a tight contest and notch their first back-to-back wins of the season.

The veteran shooting guard hit a season-high 31 points on top of his 11 rebounds and five assists as Letran improved to 3-3.

Nambatac had seven in Letran’s decisive 11-0 blast in the early minutes of the payoff period to take a 77-66 advantage with seven minutes left in the game.

CSB answered with its own run and came within 71-77 under the five-minute mark, but Nambatac, Bong Quinto, and JP Calvo joined forces for another 10-3 run to give the Knights an 87-74 cushion with less than two minutes left in the game.

The Blazers were ahead 29-20 in the early part of second period but Nambatac rallied the Knights and scored 15 in the second period to give the home team a 43-38 entering the break.

Quinto finished with 14 points and seven assists, while Daryl Pascual chalked up 12 points. Jeo Ambohot had a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds plus two steals and two blocks also for the Knights.

Unique Naboa posted 10 of his 17 points in the first period to lead the Blazers whose win-loss record fell to 1-4.

In the juniors match earlier, CSB-La Salle Greenhills pulled off a 64-63 escape over Letran to seize the solo leadership.

Jacob Lao drained the go-ahead triple as the Junior Blazers stayed unbeaten with a 5-0 record while the Squires dropped to 2-4.