NAMYCA holds Independence Day concert

Winners of the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) rekindle the ideas and emotions brought about by our fight for freedom with their rendition of well-loved Filipino classics today at 3 p.m. at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Center, BGC, Taguig City.

In celebration of the 119th Philippine Independence Day, the country’s new crop of artists embrace and reminisce the fervor of nationalism in this musical event featuring NAMYCA laureates Andrew Constantino (clarinet), Carlo Antonio Juan (guitar), Gabriel Allan Paguirigan (piano), Jeanne Rafaella Marquez (violin), Maria Gereberne Lozada (soprano), and Boscorale (Alvin Paulin, conductor).

Tickets available at all TicketWorld outlets, BGC Arts Center Box Office and NAMYCA Office.