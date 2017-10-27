Nancy Binay, de Lima seek promotion of PWD’s welfare

DETAINED Sen. Leila de Lima on Friday sought a review of the implementation of two laws promoting the welfare of persons with disability (PWD) by local government units (LGUs).

Sen. Nancy Binay, meanwhile, cited the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, which states that PWD should be able to live freely and as independently as possible.

This includes their participation in discussions on significant social, economic and political issues, she said.

Binay earlier asked the Senate to hire sign language interpreters to assist individuals with hearing impairment who attend committee hearings and sessions in Congress.

“The growing presence and involvement of PWD in matters of national importance is an indication of their resolve to participate in the development of our nation and it is the duty of the Senate to promote their rights by policy or by law,” she said.

“This is why we in the Senate must recognize the rights, privileges and freedoms of persons with disability and provide the assistance they need during our sessions and committee hearings,” Binay added.

Based on the 2010 census of the Philippine Statistics Authority, there are 16 out of 1,000 Filipinos who have a disability, or about 1.57 percent of the total population.

De Lima urged the Senate to determine whether the LGUs have complied in ensuring a “barrier-free” environment for PWD not only in public and private buildings but also transport facilities.

She filed Senate Resolution 534 calling for a review of the implementation of Batas Pambansa (BP) 344, also known as the Accessibility Law, and Republic Act 7277, or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons.

“For the sake of our countrymen with disability, there is need to examine the level of implementation and enforcement of BP 344 and to look into possible corrective legislation to ensure that it is adequately enforced,” de Lima said.

She, however, added that most public and private buildings, transportation facilities and other establishments have “not satisfactorily complied” with these two laws for PWD.

The senator also cited a National Council on Disability Affairs report that said only two out of 10 LGUs nationwide have complied with the Accessibility Law and the implementation of guidelines governing employment and assistance for PWD.

De Lima deplored reports that some LGUs, notably in Baguio City and Cainta, Rizal, have failed to ensure that public buildings, footbridges, staircases and sidewalks are made accessible to PWD.

She noted the lack of structural features for accessibility, such as ramps, railings, proper signages and designated parking spots in old and new buildings even in the state-owned schools such as the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City.

“There are other countless other illustrations of non-compliance with BP 344 and RA 7277 all over the country,” according to de Lima, who is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center on drug charges.

The Philippines is a state party to the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities since 2008 and has BP 344 and RA 7277, which protect and promote the rights and welfare of PWD so that they can enjoy the same opportunities available to all.