‘Nando’ exits, LPA sighted off Mindanao

As tropical depression Nando exited the Philippine territory, a new low pressure area (LPA) was spotted in the eastern section of Mindanao, the state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

The LPA’s trough was forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Surigao del Sur, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening because of localized thunderstorms.

Nando, which brought heavy rains over Zambales and Bataan over the weekend was last located 625 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, with maximum winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of 60 kph.

It is forecast to move west-northwest at 24 kph and will have no effect on any areas of the country anymore, Pagasa said.

GLEE JALEA