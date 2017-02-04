Napocor awards transmission line projects for Mindoro

STATE-RUN National Power Corporation (Napocor) said it has awarded three transmission line projects in the Mindoro grid to improve power reliability and reduce systems loss.

Napocor said on Friday that its board of directors chaired by the Department of Finance (DOF) recently gave it the green light to award the projects to the winning bidders.

“These projects will also improve power dispatch and enhance system protection of the grid,” Napocor President Ma. Gladys Cruz-Sta. Rita said.

The rehabilitation of the 69-kilovolt (kV) 44-km Calapan-Bansud transmission line, expansion of the Bansud and San Jose substations and construction of the Mansalay switching station was awarded to DM Consunji, Inc.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation of the 69kV 41-km Calapan-Puerto Galera transmission line will be undertaken by SL Development Construction Corporation, Napocor said.

Napocor said it has recently completed the rehabilitation of the 69kV 87-km Mamburao–Sablayan-Ligaya in Occidental Mindoro and is currently undertaking the construction of the 69kV 64-km Bansud-Mansalay transmission line in Oriental Mindoro.

Aside from the Mindoro grid, Napocor also manages and implements various transmission line projects in the provinces of Palawan, Catanduanes, Masbate, and Marinduque.