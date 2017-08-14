Napocor boosts power supply in off-grid islands

STATE-CONTROLLED National Power Corp. (Napocor) has commissioned 64 new generating sets as additional capacities for 38 Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) power plants.

With a total dependable capacity of 28.686 megawatts, the gensets were deployed and commissioned in 17 provinces during the first semester of the year, including Albay, Antique, Apayao, Aurora, Batangas, Batanes, Bohol, Cebu, Marinduque, Masbate, Palawan, Quezon, Romblon, Sultan Kudarat, Sulu, Western Samar, and Tawi-Tawi.

The SPUG power plants currently service 176,000 households.

Napocor also extended the operating hours of 17 SPUG power plants by two to eight hours, including the San Vicente Diesel Power Plant in Northern Samar and West Simunul Diesel Power Plant in Tawi-Tawi.

Napocor President and Chief Executive Officer Pio Benavidez said the new gensets were part of ongoing service improvements to ensure uninterrupted business operations and the implementation of the government’s development programs.

“With power supply, we are able to improve commerce, health and education programs. This is more than enough inspiration for us to give our best in what we do,” Benavidez added.

The additional capacities will meet the growing energy demand in areas where local economies and rural tourism are on the rise.

Tasked to provide generation and associated power delivery systems in missionary areas or islands and communities not connected to the main transmission grid, Napocor runs 275 SPUG plants in 189 municipalities across 34 provinces in the country.