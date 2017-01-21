Napocor commissions 11 gensets to power off-grid areas

THE state-run National Power Corporation (Napocor) said Friday it has commissioned 11 new generating sets with a total capacity of 3.3 megawatts (MW) in various Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) plants in off-grid areas as part of its capacity addition program.

Napocor also said it has awarded contracts for the installation of fuel oil storage tanks in 24 SPUG power plants. Fuel oil storage tanks ensure the availability of fuel in off-grid islands, which are prone to inclement weather conditions.

The gensets will benefit 18,000 households in 11 areas in the provinces of Apayao, Romblon, Antique, Cebu, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Tawi-Tawi and Iloilo, according to Napocor President Ma. Gladys Cruz-Sta. Rita.

“These gensets will ensure that the areas will have a more reliable power supply,” Sta. Rita said.

The procurement of additional gensets and the installation of fuel oil storage tanks are part of Napocor’s efforts in the past three years in upgrading its services in the islands along with the installation of reclosers and fuel flow meters.

Reclosers are protective devices that can automatically close a breaker when line faults occur, while fuel flow meters are equipment used to measure the fuel consumption of a power plant.

The state-run corporation has likewise awarded a P191-million contract for the supply, delivery and testing of 31 modular diesel generating sets that will serve as quick response units for its SPUG plants.

“These generating sets will serve as back-up units which can be immediately deployed to electrify power plants should they encounter equipment glitches especially during calamities or emergencies,” Sta. Rita said.

The units will be delivered to Napocor-SPUG offices in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan for Luzon, Cebu for Visayas and the cities of Davao and Zamboanga for Mindanao.

The scope of works for the said project includes the design, furnishing, delivery to respective sites and testing of units, including transformers and electrical equipment. The gensets also have weatherproof and soundproof enclosures.

Napocor has been in its best year in 2016 after it was conferred with the ISO 9001:2008 or the Quality Management System Certification by Certification Internationale. Likewise, it managed to sustain its good financial standing after its full financial turnaround in 2015, yielding positive retained earnings amounting to P2.5 billion.