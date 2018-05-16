Napocor completes Mindoro line rehab

THE National Power Corp. (Napocor) energized the 69 kV Calapan-Puerto Galera transmission line in Oriental Mindoro, improving the reliability of power dispatch in the province.

Department of Energy (DoE) Undersecretary Wimpy Fuentebella, during the switching on ceremony, stressed the importance of strengthening infrastructure facilities to ensure resiliency and sustainability of structures and power supply in support to the booming tourism in Puerto Galera and the entire Mindoro Island.

“The DoE welcomes the developments in Mindoro’s transmission system being implemented by Napocor. The completed and on-going rehabilitation projects are consistent with the orders of President Duterte and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi in addressing energy resiliency and supporting the economic activities of the Mindoreños,” he said.

Napocor President and CEO Pio Benavides said, “The 41-km transmission line has undergone rehabilitation works which covered the replacing of wood poles with steel and the installing of new insulators, power conductors and other line hardware.”

He added that completion of the P337 million rehab will consequently help the Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Ormeco) ease the operations of their 13.8 kV distribution line and record savings from a reduced systems loss.

Meanwhile, Napocor said that of the 336 pole structures of the transmission line, six were not included in the rehabilitation over right-of-way (ROW) issues.

“Right-of-way issues are the usual factors that hamper our energy projects. Nonetheless, we see to it that we find ways to resolve them either through further negotiations with assistance from the local government units or through re-routing measures,” Benavidez said.

He pointed out that Napocor has done both measures in the past in other transmission systems and continues to explore other methods in dealing with ROW disputes.

The power firm also implements other projects in Oriental and Occidental Mindoro to complete the transmission system loop that will allow for a more stable and reliable power supply.

These projects include the construction of a switching station in Mansalay, expansion of the substations in Bansud and San Jose, rehabilitation of Calapan-Bansud 69 kV transmission line and the installation of a 69 kV line along Bansud to Mansalay in Oriental Mindoro and Mansalay to San Jose in Occidental Mindoro.