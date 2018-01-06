Napocor completes P275-M San Roque dam rehab

The P275-million rehabilitation of San Roque dam on the Agno River in Pangasinan has been completed three months ahead of schedule, state-controlled National Power Corp. (Napocor) said on Friday.

Napocor said they managed to rehabilitate the 200-meter-tall, 1.2-kilometer long embankment dam in the last quarter of 2017.

Napocor commenced the rehabilitation project after seeing traces of erosion at the base of the dam’s spillway. This was said to be caused by scouring and aggravated by extreme typhoons that struck the dam, including Typhoon Ineng (international name: Goni) and Typhoon Lando (international name: Koppu) in 2015.

Napocor-PSALM and San Roque Power Corp. (SRPC), which operates the 435-megawatt (MW) San Roque power plant, split the total cost of the rehabilitation project.

Both Napocor-PSALM and SRPC conducted separate inspections and assessments to ensure the satisfactory condition and integrity of San Roque dam.

“The rehabilitation project was immediately bid out and implemented in January of last year to avoid further erosion and increased rehab cost,” Napocor President and Chief Executive Officer Pio Benavidez said.

The San Roque Multi-purpose Project was constructed in 1995 under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) program, which was designed to aid the country in terms of power generation, irrigation, flood control, and water quality improvement.

Under the implementing rules and regulations of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), Napocor and PSALM shall remain responsible for the dam structure and all other structures necessary for its reliable operation.

Furthermore, the two state-run entities have an operation and maintenance agreement with private operators of the power plants to cover the dam structures.

Napocor is commissioned by the law to provide generation and associated power delivery systems in missionary areas or islands and communities that are connected to the main transmission grid, among others.

It operates 275 power facilities in 190 municipalities across 34 provinces in the archipelago.