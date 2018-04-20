Napocor deploys more gensets in Palawan

State-firm National Power Corp. (Napocor) on Wednesday inaugurated four 600-kilowatt (kW) additional generating sets (gensets) for its power facilities in the towns of San Vicente and El Nido in Palawan to respond to the latter’s growing power demand.

“As premiere destination among local and foreign tourists, there is a significant increase in power demand in these areas every year,” said Pio Benavidez, Napocor president and CEO.

For its San Vicente Diesel Power Plant, Napocor said the two open-type gensets will bring the total dependable capacity to 1940 kW enough to address the peak demand of 676 kW.

The El Nido Diesel Power Plant, on the other hand, will now have 4,050 total dependable capacity, sufficient to supply the 3,825 kW demand.

Both power plants operate 24 hours, servicing about 4,500 families and 500 commercial establishments.

San Vicente is becoming popular for being home to the country’s longest white beach, Long Beach, that straddles three barangay (villages).

Napocor is set to deploy more gensets in its Small Power Utilities Group plants in Palawan as part of its capacity addition program this year.

Areas to receive additional power are Araceli, Rizal, Balabac, Cagayancillo, Agutaya, Culion and Linapacan.