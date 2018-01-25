Napocor finishes Masbate transmission line

State-owned National Power Corp. (Napocor) has completed installing the 69-kilovolt (kV) Mobo-Cataingan transmission line in Masbate, ensuring a more reliable power supply for the province.

In a statement on Wednesday, Napocor said the line connecting the towns of Mobo and Cataingan will improve power dispatch and help reduce systems loss, as well as increase the savings of the Masbate Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Maselco).

This came after it announced the rehabilitation and energization of the 69-kV Mobo-Aroroy transmission line.

Napocor President and CEO Pio Benavidez said the company also installed four 600-kilowatt (kW) generating sets in “its Ticao Diesel Power Plant to support 24/7 operations and address growing demand on Ticao Island.”

Napocor’s dependable capacity on the island is now 2.550 MW, more than enough to meet its peak demand of 2.168 MW.

Napocor services 13,000 households on the island’s Batuan, Monreal, San Fernando and San Jacinto municipalities.

Napocor is mandated by Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Epira), to perform missionary electrification through its Small Power Utilities Group.

It provides associated power delivery systems in areas not connected to the main transmission grid.