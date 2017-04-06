Napocor gears up for Limasawa electrification

The National Power Corporation (Napocor) announced on Wednesday it will deploy to its Limasawa Diesel Power Plant (DPP) a new 300-kilowatt (kW) generating set this year and another two 300 kW gensets next year in response to the request of the Southern Leyte provincial government for the total electrification of Limasawa Island.

Southern Leyte is stepping up its preparations four years ahead of the quincentennial (500 years) of the historic first Catholic Mass in the Philippines held in Limasawa Island on Easter Sunday (March 31, 1521). This year’s celebration is the 496th anniversary of the historic event.

Currently, Limasawa DPP provides 16 hours of electricity for the 1,240 households It serves. It has a dependable capacity of 520 kW which suffices in meeting the demand for 213 kW.

With the additional gensets to be sent to the island this year and in 2018, Napocor expects to service the island’s need for electricity for 24 hours by the second quarter of 2018.

Napocor also said that it will be more aggressive in looking for more ways to make “missionary” electricity more reliable and cheaper as per the directive of newly-installed Napocor President and CEO Pio J. Benavidez.