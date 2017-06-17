Napocor inaugurates 2.4 MW of new capacities on Polillo Island

THE National Power Corporation (Napocor) on Wednesday inaugurated four new generating sets with a total rated capacity of 2.4 megawatt (MW) at the Polillo Island Diesel Power Plant in Quezon province to accommodate increasing demand and sustain 24/7 power supply in the area.

It is expected that local tourism and businesses will continue to flourish in the island as Polillo’s beaches are among the rapidly developing tourism sites in the country.

“These gensets will ensure a more reliable power for more than 5,000 households in the three municipalities of the island—Polillo, Burdeos and Panukalan,” Napocor President and CEO Pio J. Benavidez said in a statement.

Napocor has commissioned 58 gensets with a total capacity of 13.66 MW in 2016. As of March 2017, 13 gensets have been commissioned with a total capacity of 4.22 MW while 52 more units are set to be deployed and commissioned.