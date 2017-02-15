Napocor, Palawan LGUs sign MOA on electrification of 6K homes

STATE-RUN National Power Corporation (Napocor) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Monday with the local government units of Palawan for the electrification of eight new Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) power plants that will service around 6,000 households in the province.

The eight new SPUGs are located in Barangays Tara, Coron; Paly, Beton, Casian in Taytay; Concepcion, Agutaya; Nangalao, Linapacan; and Bancalaan 1 and 2 in Balabac.

Napocor said the MOA specifies their commitment to provide the generating sets, fuel and manpower for the new SPUG plants while the local government will provide for the power houses and plant site.

“The MOA is the realization of the commitment we made during the formulation of a village electrification convergence action plan for the province held in 2016,” Napocor President Ma. Gladys Cruz-Sta. Rita said.

The convergence action plan was an avenue for stakeholders like the Department of Energy (DOE), Napocor, National Electrification Administration (NEA), Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco), Busuanga Island Electric Cooperative (Biselco) and the Provincial Government of Palawan to discuss and agree on the roles of each in enhancing the power supply of the province.

Sta. Rita said the SPUGs will help boost tourism and local livelihood in the said areas.

“Palawan being hailed as the best island in the world by various international magazines, we are certain that tourists will continue to flock to the province in the coming years and power supply in these areas will help locals start or improve their businesses to cater to domestic and international tourists,” Sta. Rita added.

Napocor also noted that the power supply it provides in the farthest islands and communities also ensure the implementation of the national government’s development programs in health, infrastructure and education.

The signing of the MOA was included in the corporation’s consultation and workshop on planning and forecasting for missionary electrification in Palawan, which aims to engage all stakeholders in the province in dynamic discussions on improving the power supply therein.

Meanwhile, Napocor said that its Power Engineering Services Group is already in the pre-construction stage in connecting the municipalities of Taytay and El Nido to the Palawan backbone transmission. This comes after the corporation successfully switched on the Puerto Princesa to Roxas transmission line project in 2016.